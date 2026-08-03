City Civil Registry Office to hold mobile registration, National ID services

THE Iloilo City Government, through the City Civil Registry Office (CCRO), will bring essential civil registration services closer to the public through a Mobile Registration Caravan on August 10-11 at Plaza Libertad, fronting Iloilo City Hall, as part of the celebration of the city's 89th Charter Day.

The CCRO also partnered with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to facilitate National ID registration and the issuance of PSA-issued civil registry documents during the activity.

This allows residents to conveniently avail themselves of both civil registration and identification services in one venue.

The Mobile Registration Caravan is part of the city's continuing effort to reach residents who are unable to personally visit City Hall, particularly senior citizens, bedridden individuals, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and those with limited time to process their civil registry documents.

The initiative also builds on and expands the PSA’s Birth Registration Assistance Project (BRAP), ensuring that more Ilonggos gain access to timely and accurate civil registration services.

During the activity, the CCRO will offer the following services under its BRAP: Free Birth Registration, Legitimation, Acknowledgment, Supplemental Report, and Correction of Entries.

The initiative has continued to benefit thousands of Ilonggos through community-based service delivery. In 2025 alone, the Mobile Registration Caravan visited 68 barangays, serving 1,507 clients. From January to May 2026, the CCRO reached 16 additional barangays, providing services to 977 more residents.

To date, the Mobile Registration Caravan has completed its operations in all barangays under the districts of Lapuz, La Paz, Arevalo, and City Proper.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the August 10 Mobile Registration Caravan and National ID registration as part of the Iloilo City Government's continuing efforts to bring efficient and people-centered public services closer to the community. (PR)