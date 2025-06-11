City engineers, DPWH to meet June 13 over traffic caused by road works

THE City Engineer’s Office has called for a meeting with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Iloilo City District Engineering Office Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10 a.m. on the fourth floor of Iloilo City Hall to address public complaints about traffic congestion caused by ongoing road closures and excavation works across Iloilo City.

Joy F. Fantilaga-Gorzal, spokesperson for Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, said the mayor believes in collaboration with national agencies to ensure that infrastructure development continues without causing undue inconvenience to the public.

“This meeting will help ensure that projects are well-coordinated and do not cause unnecessary inconvenience to the public,” Fantilaga-Gorzal said.

Acting City Engineer Salvador Mariano Pedregosa issued the formal invitation to Iloilo City District Engineer Roy Pacanan of the DPWH on June 10, requesting his presence or that of an authorized representative.

The Traffic and Transportation Management Office (TTMO) is also invited to participate in the meeting to help formulate compromise solutions and ease traffic flow while DPWH projects are underway.

The City Government has been receiving complaints from motorists and commuters about bottlenecks and delays caused by uncoordinated excavation and road closure activities. The meeting aims to align schedules, secure proper permits, and improve communication among concerned agencies to reduce traffic disruptions in key areas.

The discussion on June 13 is expected to result in a better implementation plan for ongoing and future projects to maintain both development progress and public convenience. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)