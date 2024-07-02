City facilitates cash aid for barangay airport fire victims

FIFTY-FIVE families whose houses were totally gutted by fire in Barangay Airport, Mandurriao received P15,000 in financial assistance facilitated by the City Government‘s Iloilo City Local Housing Office (ICLHO) and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

The cash aid was under the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP), which the ICHLO steadfastly worked on from the preparation and completion to the submission of all necessary documents in accordance with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Region 6's (DHSUD) guidelines, Memorandum Circular 002-2024.

According to ICLHO head Peter Jason J. Millare, the City Government has been responsible for producing the disaster report, creating a master list of beneficiaries, and validation.

The City Government was also tasked with identifying the location of the payout, implementation timeline, and other logistics, with Mayor Jerry Treñas immediately signing all the necessary documents.

The payout activity for the fire-displaced victims was held on June 27, 2024, at the DHSUD 6 Office in Gaisano Timesquare, Mandurriao.

To recall, the early morning residential fire in Barangay Airport on March 5, 2024 affected 423 individuals from 109 families.

The blaze resulted in 55 destroyed houses, 48 damaged houses, and six sharer families. (PR)