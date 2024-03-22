City gov’t to declare pertussis outbreak in 2 districts

ILOILO City's disaster risk reduction and management council will declare a pertussis outbreak in the districts of Molo and Jaro in Iloilo City before the month ends.

At least 10 cases of respiratory illness were reported as of March 16, according to the City Health Office (CHO).

Five of them were confirmed cases of pertussis, two were negative and three have pending polymerase chain reaction test results.

The age ranges from zero to 12 years, but the most affected age group is from zero to four months.

“In Molo, we have three cases, and in Jaro, we have two cases. It is not citywide but localized. Why outbreak? Because of the 400 percent increase in cases. We only had one last year,” CHO Medical Officer IV Roland Jay Fortuna said in a media conference Thursday.

CHO data showed that of the confirmed cases, four have incomplete vaccination and one has complete primary vaccination.

With the declaration of the outbreak, Fortuna said all members of the health and sanitation cluster would be on board in responding to the situation.

At the same time, they would tap barangay officials to help locate children with missed vaccinations and spread awareness on preventing the spread of pertussis.

Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a contagious disease.

Infants and children with no vaccines or incomplete vaccines are at high risk of getting infected once exposed to individuals with influenza-like symptoms.

Fortuna added they have talked with the city social welfare and development office that manages daycare centers not to allow children with symptoms.

They also need to report to the CHO for tracking and appropriate intervention.

“Currently, we have a massive information drive, and we vaccinate those who are still qualified to get vaccinated,” Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said in an interview Thursday. (PNA)