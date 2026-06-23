City, housing residents sign contract to sell for P200/sqm lots in Molo

AT ONLY P200 per square meter, more than 517 households may now have lots officially under their names following the release of Contracts to Sell for the San Juan Villanueva-Sian Housing Site in Molo District on June 22, 2026.

Through the Contracts to Sell, beneficiaries are given the opportunity to gradually acquire ownership of their lots over a period of ten years under terms designed to be manageable and responsive to their circumstances.

“A true ‘Uswag’ city ensures that your housing site is safe, accessible, vibrant, and filled with opportunities,” said Mayor Raisa Treñas, who spearheaded the event.

The signing ceremony was attended by city councilors, barangay officials, and representatives from DHSUD and the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor.

“Sang ginpamangkot ako ni (ICLHO head) Atty. Peter (Millare) pila ang ipapay-out nga value, nagsabat ko kon pila man ang ginbakal sang gobyerno 30 years ago. Waay na nag-interes pa, waay na nagdugang pa,” said Treñas. (PR)