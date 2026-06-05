City-level most wanted person in Mandaluyong surrenders in Iloilo

A MOST wanted person (MWP) from Mandaluyong City surrendered to personnel of the Pototan Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Barangay Batuan, Pototan, Iloilo at 10:15 a.m. on June 3, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the Pototan Municipal Police Station for facilitating the surrender of the wanted person.

“This accomplishment reflects the commitment of PRO 6 to support the nationwide campaign against wanted persons, regardless of where they may be hiding. Through persistent tracking, coordination, and lawful police operations, we will continue to ensure that persons with warrants of arrest are brought before the court and made to answer the charges against them through due process,” Tuaño said.

The suspect, identified only as alias Herven, 28, a resident of Barangay Batuan, Pototan, is listed as the sixth City-Level MWP of Mandaluyong City.

Police said Herven has an outstanding warrant of arrest for violation of Section 5(i) of Republic Act (RA) 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, in relation to Section 6 of RA 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court, National Capital Judicial Region, Branch 277, Mandaluyong City on March 11, 2026. The court recommended bail of P200,000 for his temporary liberty.

Authorities said the wanted person voluntarily appeared before the Pototan MPS and submitted himself to police custody.

Herven is currently under the custody of the Pototan MPS pending proper disposition and coordination with the issuing court.

The surrender forms part of the continuing efforts of the Police PRO 6, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office, and local police units to account for wanted persons and ensure the implementation of lawful court orders. (Leo Solinap)