City-level wanted person arrested in Iloilo City police operation

OPERATIVES of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 8 arrested a 19-year-old male listed as an Other Wanted Person (OWP) at the city level during a police operation in Barangay Bo. Obrero, Lapuz District, Iloilo City at 9:10 a.m. on May 12, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, city director of Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), commended the operating unit for the successful operation and cited the role of the community in the arrest of the accused.

“This arrest highlights the continuing efforts of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) to locate and apprehend individuals with standing warrants and ensure that they are held accountable before the law. We thank the community for their continued trust and cooperation with the police. Justice will prevail,” Parilla said.

The suspect, identified only as alias Rhed, single and a resident of Barangay So-oc, Arevalo District, Iloilo City, was apprehended by personnel of the Icpo through the service of a warrant of arrest for frustrated homicide.

Records showed that the warrant of arrest against alias Rhed was issued by Judge Larnie Fleur Bedania Palma-Kim of the Regional Trial Court Branch 26 in Iloilo City on May 8, 2026.

The court recommended a bail bond of P72,000 for the temporary liberty of the accused.

Following the arrest, the suspect was brought to the custody of ICPS 8 for proper documentation and processing pending turnover to the issuing court.

Police authorities said the continued cooperation of residents and concerned citizens remains vital in the identification and arrest of individuals facing criminal charges.

The Icpo reiterated its commitment to strengthen law enforcement operations to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)