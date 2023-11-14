City libraries aim to encourage love for reading in children

THE City Government targets to put up learning facilities across the seven districts of the metro to encourage young ones to read.

“We want to return the love for reading in children,” Mayor Jerry Treñas said as the city continues to establish library and reading hubs.

The city’s main library is currently housed at the Graciano Lopez Jaena Shrine and Learning Center in Jaro district.

Another city-run public library is located in Sta. Filomena in Arevalo district. This is just a temporary site as the city is establishing a permanent one, and will be named Chief Justice Ramon Avanceña Public Library.

The city also transformed the second floor of daycare centers in Quintin Salas, Jaro; Nabitasan, La Paz and Rizal Pala-pala City Proper into a library.

Other libraries to be set up will be in a community center in La Paz and another one on General Luna Street, City Proper.

Treñas emphasized that aside from bringing these learning facilities closer to everyone, the libraries can also help detach the students and young ones from too much exposure to technology especially the use of cell phones.

Meanwhile, the mayor acknowledged the donation of the private sector in equipping the libraries with book donations, computer sets, and other learning materials.

Just recently, he noted that the Asia Foundation expressed their intention to donate three container vans of books including children’s book for the city libraries.

A business process outsourcing company also donated their used computer sets so the city just needs to provide internet connections. (PR)