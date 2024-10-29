City waives fees for flower vendors’ permits

THE Iloilo City Government waived the payment for special permits to sell flowers starting October 29 for All Saints' and All Souls' Day.

Designated vending areas are Yulo Drive in Arevalo; from Locsin between Molo Plaza and Kapehan in Molo; areas across Civil Service Commission in Mandurriao; Socorro to F&C, excluding the stretch facing the banks between Bank of Makati and Metrobank in City Proper; and the area covering the outer perimeter of Jaro Plaza from Jaro belfry moving clockwise up to plaza's side entrance.

Acting Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon said some 300 flower vendors would not pay P500 fee.

"For this year, it will be free to help the small vendors," Ganzon said, followed by a call to follow vending regulations.

Special Services Division Chief Zellah Gil clarified that only the fee collected by the City is waived.

Flower vendors should still secure a permit from the City to ensure that their operations are authorized.

Requirements for a permit include a clearance certificate from the barangay where they plan to conduct their sales, community tax certificate or cedula, valid ID, special permit contract via SSD of Public Order and Safety Management Office (POSMO), and "No Smoking" signage from Iloilo City Anti-Smoking Task Force.

"We had a meeting with vendors to orient them of the dos and don'ts. They were given requirements to comply. The permits will be issued then by the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO)," Gil added.

Meanwhile, those visiting private and public cemeteries, memorial parks, columbaria, and similar places in city are reminded of prohibited items and activities specified in Executive Order 138-A s. 2024.

Banned are liquor and/or alcoholic beverages; highly combustible materials; drones and firearms, except those with security clearances; sharp objects such a knife and cutter; videoke or any sound devices that may cause loud sounds; deck of cards, bingo cards, or any kind of gambling paraphernalia; and overnight staying.

The ban takes effect from October 29, 2024 at 12 a.m. to November 1, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (PR)