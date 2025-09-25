Classes, government work suspended in Western Visayas due to 'Opong'

CLASSES at all levels and work in government offices across Iloilo and other provinces in Western Visayas will be suspended on September 26, 2025, following the directive from the Office of the President under Memorandum Circular (MC) 102 due to the expected impact of Typhoon Opong.

The memorandum, issued on September 25, 2025, was based on the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to ensure public safety amid forecasts of strong winds and heavy rainfall.

“Based on the latest forecast, we will be widely affected by Typhoon Opong, with strong weather conditions and heavy rainfall. Classes are hereby suspended tomorrow, September 26, 2025, in all levels, in accordance to Office of the President Memorandum Circular Order 102,” Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Trenas said.

Under MC 102, suspension of government work and classes at all levels also applies to the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, and other affected areas nationwide, including Metro Manila.

The suspension aims to ensure public safety in areas expected to be heavily affected by the storm.

However, the memorandum clarified that agencies responsible for basic, vital, and health services, preparedness, and disaster response must remain operational to ensure continuity of essential government functions. Non-vital government employees may be directed to work under alternate arrangements as approved by their agencies.

The order added that private companies and offices may suspend work at the discretion of their respective management.

The City Government urged residents to take precautionary measures and remain updated on advisories from authorities as Typhoon Opong moves closer to the Visayas region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)