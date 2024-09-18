Classes in Iloilo City resume on September 19

ILOILO City's classes will resume on September 19, 2024, following an advisory from the Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) regarding expected weather conditions.

Based on forecasts from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the city will likely experience cloudy skies with occasional rainshowers and thunderstorms on September 19.

However, significant rainfall is not anticipated, with only light rainshowers expected throughout the day.

“Due to the favorable weather conditions tomorrow, September 19, 2024, the Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center does not recommend cancellation of face to face classes,” the EOC statement said.

It advised against canceling face-to-face classes due to light showers, but urged the public, particularly children, to be prepared and take necessary precautions.

The EOC also recommended that the public remain prepared and bring umbrellas, boots, and raincoats.

"Remember to bring umbrellas, boots, and raincoats to keep yourself dry, and to prevent illnesses," it added in an advisory.

The public was also advised to monitor weather updates and collaborate with their local Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils and school management for safety.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas apologized for the confusion caused by an incorrect announcement about class suspension, expressing commitment to regaining trust and taking steps to prevent future miscommunications, expressing gratitude for understanding and patience.

"In light of the recent confusion caused by the incorrect announcement regarding the suspension of classes, we would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all those affected. We understand the inconvenience and disruption of plans this has caused to students, parents, and faculty members. We are committed to regaining your trust and will take all necessary steps to prevent future miscommunications. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work through this matter," Trenas said. (Leo Solinap)