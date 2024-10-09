COC filing in Iloilo City peaceful, orderly

THE eight-day filing period for certificates of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 midterm elections concluded smoothly and without any untoward incidents in Iloilo City on October 8, 2024.

The event, which ran from October 1 to October 8, saw a peaceful and orderly process.

"As the filing of certificates of candidacy for the upcoming elections concludes, I am proud to announce that this significant process has ended peacefully and without incident in Iloilo City. This is a testament to the vigilance, professionalism, and dedication of our police force, working tirelessly to ensure a secure environment for all participants and the public," said Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) Director Police Colonel Kim Legada.

He said the COC filing venues -- Robinsons Mall Iloilo, City Proper District and Festive Walk Mall in Mandurriao District -- were monitored closely with adequate personnel and enhanced security measures, including increased patrols, police assistance desks, and intelligence monitoring.

The Icpo also conducted barangay and dialogues throughout the city to raise awareness of the importance of peaceful elections and encouraged cooperation among all stakeholders.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the candidates, their supporters, and the community for their cooperation and respect for the rule of law. This achievement reflects the strength of our unity and our collective commitment to a safe, orderly, and democratic process," Legada said.

Thirty-seven people have filed their COCs. The aspirants and the positions they are running are the following:

District representative:

1. Carmelo Carreon

2. Julienne Baronda

3. Danilo Purzuelo

Mayor:

1. Roland Magahin

2. Raisa Marie Lourdes Treñas-Chu

Vice Mayor:

1. Jeffrey Ganzon

2. Lady Julie Grace Baronda

City Councilors:

1. Jose Espinosa IV

2. Abner Batan

3. Efren Gemio

4. Ryan Dave Estrella

5. Salvador Capulot Jr.

6. Jan Dominic Barredo

7. Jose Maria Miguel Treñas

8. Mandrie Malabor

9. Shiella Olid

10. Frances Grace Parcon-Torres

11. Rex Marcus Sarabia

12. Jose Maria Dela Llana

13. Allan Zaldivar

14. Sedfrey Cabaluna

15. Johny Young

16. Lyndon Acap

17. Rommel Duron

18. Rudolf Jeffrey Ganzon

19. Florencio Moleta Jr.

20. Bryant Ian Zulieta

21. Evony Deveza

22. Peter Emil Oñate II

23. Kesha Pesina-Tupas

24. Stanley Clyde Flores

25. Sheen Marie Mabilog

26. R Leone Gerochi

27. Gene Manuel Ramos

28. Arturo Araneta

29. Romelia Paid

30. Wincy Elen

(Leo Solinap)