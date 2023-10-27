Comelec holds mock elections in Iloilo

TO ENSURE a smooth and efficient election process, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Iloilo held a mock election for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at the Iloilo Central Elementary School in Iloilo City on October 26, 2023.

After the simulated election, Lawyer Rainier Layson, provincial election supervisor IV of Comelec-Iloilo and acting election officer of Comelec-Iloilo City, said the province and city of Iloilo are "fully prepared, and we are all systems go."

The simulation exercise involved 13 media representatives, including SunStar Philippines, members of the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), Philippine Information Agency (PIA), and staff from the Schools Division Office of Iloilo City.

This was the first BKSE mock election held by Comelec in Western Visayas, Layson said.

Noredith S. Pagcalingawan, election officer III of Tigbauan, Iloilo; Sharon Joy Alolod, election officer III of New Lucena, Iloilo; and Alice Bernadette Naranjo, election officer IV of Passi City, Iloilo, acted as chairpersons.

The event aimed to anticipate issues and concerns that may arise during the actual elections. While some challenges emerged during the mock election, they were addressed through prior training for electoral board members and voters' appreciation of the ballot.

Layson said that mock elections help election officers apply the rules effectively in various situations during the actual balloting.

"Understanding the voter's intent is crucial in appreciating the ballot, as it ensures their choice is counted," Layson said.

<b>Election Day</b>

The Comelec reminded voters that those aged 18 to 30 will receive two official ballots: one for Sangguniang Kabataan (printed in red) and one for the barangay (printed in black).

Voters aged 15 to 17 will receive one ballot for SK, while those aged 31 and above will only receive one for the barangay election.

As the elections will be manual, voters are encouraged to prepare and bring a list of candidates to expedite the voting process.

The polling hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, if there are still voters waiting within the precinct's 30-meter radius by 3 p.m., they will be listed, allowed to vote, and called out three times for entry.

If they fail to enter, they will not be permitted to vote later. After 3 p.m., electoral boards can declare "voting closed" and proceed with the counting.

The mock elections included scenarios such as persons with disability (PWD) voters who can bring an assistant within the fourth degree of affinity or consanguinity.

Some challenges were also presented, such as a registered voter not found on the certified voters' list, in which case the voter was directed to the municipal or city election officer for verification.

Layson emphasized that comprehensive preparations are in place, including security arrangements with various law enforcement agencies from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Army, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Bureau of Fire Protection, which have been deployed to ensure a peaceful and orderly election day.

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Iloilo is also gearing up, with 1,800 teaching personnel awaiting deployment for the election. The schools are fully prepared, including the necessary electrical connections, as confirmed by Ma. Luz De Los Reyes, superintendent of the Schools Division Office of Iloilo City.

The Comelec has also opened its precinct finder, allowing registered BSKE voters to locate their voting place online at this link:https://precinctfinder.comelec.gov.ph/voter_precinct

Voters may use the system and look for their allocated voting center, polling place, and precinct number by just entering their first, middle, and last name, date of birth, and place of registration in the province and city/municipality.

While authorities have made extensive preparations, the local weather remains a factor of concern. Layson expressed hopes for fair weather on Election Day, especially in remote areas where regular transportation is limited. (SunStar Philippines)