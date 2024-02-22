Comelec Iloilo City pushes full-swing satellite registration in April

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) in IloIlo City is advising registrants of its plan to hold satellite registrations starting April until September this year.

“We would like to saturate Iloilo City with our conduct of satellite registrations. We will be going in malls, schools, barangays,” Iloilo provincial election supervisor and concurrent city election officer lawyer Reinier Layson said on Thursday.

Layson said they would bring their service closer to people through off-site registration.

The plan is to hold three days straight in malls while they will choose national high schools and big barangays that will serve as their center in various city districts.

Layson said they will target students turning 18 on or before Election Day in May 2025 during the signup in schools.

“In March, we already have schedules, although sparsely. Starting April, we will be in malls until June and transfer to national high schools,” he added.

Layson said since there is only one election officer, no registration is entertained at their office once they start with their off-site activities.

He said they eyed to reach at least 200 registrants daily during the off-site registration.

The off-site activity will also offer the Register Anywhere Program (RAP).

Qualified to register are those turning 18 years old on or before Elections Day and a resident of the Philippines for one year before the elections.

They are advised to bring their valid identification. (PNA)