Community kitchens return amid rising costs

THE Iloilo City Government is set to revive its community kitchens to support vulnerable sectors and cushion the impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on the prices of basic commodities.

Originally launched during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the initiative is now being reactivated, with pilot implementation planned in selected barangays across the city.

“We will finalize with our Crisis Management Council which barangays will be recommended,” said Mayor Raisa Treñas. “Dasigon naton ang aton mga programa kay ang pinaka importante subong, may makaon guid.”

The Crisis Management Council convened last week to discuss conservation measures, strategic protocols, and response mechanisms. Key components of the community kitchen program were also tackled, including budget allocation, menu planning, equipment requirements, and the district-based deployment of resources and personnel.

The mayor reiterated the initiative during the kickoff of the Filipino Food Month celebration held at the Iloilo Terminal Public Market on Monday, April 6, 2026.

She emphasized that programs like the community kitchens and food-related initiatives directly benefit local farmers by cutting out intermediaries and creating more direct market access.

“Daku guid ini nga bulig, labi na gid kay gina-highlight naton ang local,” she added.

She also noted that city-led initiatives such as Merkado Lokal and mall-based exhibits have contributed to the expansion of agricultural areas within Iloilo City.

Land cultivated for rice and vegetables has increased to 200 hectares this year, up from 150 hectares last year.

During the pandemic, local farmers played a crucial role in sustaining the community kitchens by donating produce, which was prepared and distributed through the efforts of volunteers and city workers.

This spirit of promoting local food systems and sustainability was echoed by Dr. Ivan Anthony Henares, secretary-general of the Unesco National Commission of the Philippines, during the opening ceremony of the Filipino Food Month celebration.

“Together, we are answering a vital question: How can we serve accessible, healthier, and dignified meals that reflect our values and enrich our souls?” he said.

The Filipino Food Month celebration is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Unesco National Commission of the Philippines, Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement, Department of Tourism Western Visayas, Department of Agriculture Western Visayas, and the Iloilo City Government. (PR)