Community tip leads to neutralization of 5 NPA remnants in Negros

FIVE remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) or New People's Army (NPA) were neutralized while eight high-powered firearms, including a machine gun, were seized in a series of encounters in Barangay Abaca and Barangay Poblacion, Cauayan, Negros Occidental on May 16, 2026.

Troops of the 15th Infantry (Molave Warrior) Battalion (15IB) under the 302nd Infantry (Achiever) Brigade (302Bde) launched the operations after receiving information from residents regarding the presence of armed CTG remnants belonging to the South-West Front, Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division based at Camp General Macario B. Peralta Jr. in Jamindan, Capiz, said the successful operation dealt a major blow to the remaining CTG members operating in Negros Occidental.

“The successful neutralization of five CTG members is a significant setback to the remaining remnants of CTGs. This operation demonstrates the unwavering commitment of our troops, in partnership with the local communities, to protect the people from the threats and atrocities perpetrated by these armed groups,” Samson said.

Samson also emphasized the importance of public cooperation, saying the operation was made possible through timely information provided by the local populace.

“The tip-off of the local populace reflects the growing trust and confidence of the community to the Army. We assure that your Army will sustain intensified focused military operations to prevent the fleeing CNTs from regrouping and thwart any attempt to sow fear and disrupt the peaceful lives of innocent civilians,” Samson added.

Military reports showed that the encounters occurred in the hinterland villages of Barangay Abaca and Barangay Poblacion in Cauayan town, where soldiers engaged the fleeing CTG remnants in a series of firefights.

Authorities said the operation resulted in the recovery of eight high-powered firearms, including one 60 machine gun. The identities of the neutralized CTG remnants were not immediately disclosed pending verification and notification of their families.

The 3ID said the operation highlighted the continuing cooperation between local communities and government forces in addressing insurgency-related activities in Negros Occidental.

Military officials noted that the intensified operations against the remaining NPA remnants are part of the government’s ongoing campaign to dismantle armed groups and maintain peace and security in Western Visayas.

The 3ID leadership also called on remaining NPA members to surrender peacefully and return to mainstream society through government reintegration programs.

“The 3ID leadership likewise call on the remaining members of the CTG to abandon the armed struggle, surrender peacefully, and avail of the government’s programs for their safe return to mainstream society,” Samson said.

The Philippine Army continues to conduct focused military operations in identified conflict-affected areas while coordinating with local government units and communities to prevent the regrouping of armed rebels in Negros Occidental and nearby provinces.

The operation came amid intensified security efforts in Western Visayas aimed at sustaining peace and preventing the resurgence of insurgency activities in remote communities. (Leo Solinap)