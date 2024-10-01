Congressman AA Legarda files COC for re-election in Antique

CONGRESSMAN Antonio Agapito “AA” Legarda Jr., Lone District Representative of Antique, filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for re-election at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at the Robinsons Place in San Jose, Antique.

He was accompanied by his sister, Senator Loren Legarda, and members of “Team Legarda,” including eight Provincial Board officials.

The day began with a mass at 6 a.m. at the St. Joseph Parish in San Jose, where family, friends, and supporters gathered to express their backing for the congressman’s re-election bid.

Legarda, known for his advocacy in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and sustainable development, emphasized the importance of collaboration with local officials and communities in achieving progress for Antiqueños.

He reaffirmed his vision during a media press conference held after filing his COC.

The solidarity demonstrated at the event underscored his dedication to serve his “kasimanwas” and advancing initiatives in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and sustainable development.

“To my 'Manang,’ I can never thank you enough for everything you have done for our projects and for the opportunity you gave me to serve our ‘kasimanwas.’ I want to assure you that we will continue this as your congressman,” Legarda stated.

The Legarda family has long been involved in Antique's political landscape, with Senator Legarda previously serving as Congresswoman of the province.

“I came here primarily for my brother’s election bid and, of course, for the support of all our local chief executives, our incumbent mayors, returning mayors, and running vice mayors—all of those present here today. It means a lot to me,” the Senator remarked. (SunStar Philippines)