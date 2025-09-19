Conlu appointed OIC of the newly created LTO-NIR

ASSISTANT Regional Director of the Land Transportation Office in Western Visayas (LTO-6) Jeck D. Conlu has been designated as officer-in-charge of the newly created Land Transportation Office-Negros Island Region (LTO-NIR), according to a special order issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The designation was made official through Special Order No. 2025-466, signed on September 3, 2025, by DOTr Acting Secretary Lawyer Giovanni Lopez.

The order reassigned and designated Conlu to perform the duties and responsibilities of officer-in-charge of LTO-NIR in a concurrent capacity while retaining his current post in Region Western Visayas.

“Under and by virtue of this Order, Mr. Conlu shall perform the duties and discharge the functions and responsibilities pertaining to the said position, in concurrent capacity and in addition to his present duties,” the order stated.

The document further explained that Conlu will be entitled to all benefits and allowances that come with the designation, excluding basic salary, which remains subject to budgeting, accounting, and auditing rules and regulations.

“The accrual of benefits and allowances shall be automatically processed by the LTO’s appropriate division/section upon submission of the certification for the purpose,” the order added.

Conlu expressed his gratitude to the DOTr leadership and his colleagues in LTO-6 for their support.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to DOTr Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also express my sincere appreciation to my colleagues in LTO Region 6, especially Regional Director Lawyer Gaudioso P. Geduspan II, for their continued support and encouragement. I accept this assignment with a solemn commitment to serve with integrity, to strengthen cooperation between our neighboring regions, and to advance road safety and efficient transport services for the people we serve," Conlu said.

Geduspan welcomed the assignment, saying it would strengthen cooperation between neighboring regions.

“Region 6 and the newly created LTO NIR would share the same goal and programs: enhanced enforcement of transport laws and road safety initiatives between two neighboring Visayan regions,” Geduspan said.

The appointment comes nine months after Conlu assumed the role of assistant regional director of LTO-6. Before joining the LTO, he had extensive experience in transportation and public safety management in Iloilo City.

As head of the Public Safety and Transportation Management Office (PSTMO) in 2017, Conlu spearheaded major reforms that modernized Iloilo City’s transportation system.

Under his leadership, the city became the first in the Philippines to implement a localized Public Transport Route Plan, a milestone that reorganized routes and provided a benchmark for other urban areas nationwide.

Conlu also gained recognition for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he served as Iloilo City’s Covid-19 chief implementor.

In that capacity, he managed the delicate balance between enforcing public health measures and ensuring the continued mobility of people and goods within the city.

His career in public service began in 2010 when he was elected as Barangay Kagawad, a position he held until 2015. He later headed the Iloilo City Urban Poor Affairs Office from 2015 to 2017, where he advocated for housing and welfare programs benefiting marginalized communities.

Colleagues have noted that Conlu’s professional rise has been defined by a commitment to public service and practical reform.

His concurrent appointment as officer-in-charge of LTO-NIR is seen as both recognition of his leadership and an opportunity to extend his reform-oriented approach beyond Western Visayas.

The creation of the LTO-NIR follows the re-establishment of the Negros Island Region, which is intended to streamline government services and foster closer cooperation between Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental.

With Conlu overseeing the LTO-NIR, officials expect smoother coordination in transport law enforcement and road safety across the neighboring Visayan regions.

Geduspan emphasized that the collaboration between Region 6 and LTO-NIR will allow for unified strategies in addressing transport-related concerns.

“The shared programs would result in better enforcement, safer roads, and more efficient public service delivery for our people,” he said.

As he takes on the dual role, Conlu remains focused on advancing LTO’s mandate of promoting road safety and ensuring the efficient implementation of transportation laws.

His background in local governance, crisis management, and transportation reform is expected to guide his leadership in both regions.

The DOTr order concluded by revoking or amending all other issuances inconsistent with the designation, making Conlu’s appointment effective immediately. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)