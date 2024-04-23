Cop, fire officer among 28 arrested in illegal gambling raid

TWENTY-EIGHT individuals, including a police officer, a fire officer, and a Korean national, were apprehended for engaging in illegal gambling activities around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024.
The operation happened in a private subdivision in Barangay Villa Anita, Iloilo City.
Personnel of the Iloilo City Police Office's (Icpo) Criminal Investigation Unit also apprehended alias Rey Anthony, along with his employees and 26 individuals, who were reportedly playing poker during the raid.
Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas commended the police for their actions.
Treñas has made it clear that he is taking decisive action to curb the proliferation of gambling establishments in Iloilo City.
He is also determined to apprehend individuals involved in illegal gambling activities.
"Let us try to make sure that there are no more places of gambling like that in Iloilo City. My instruction is to arrest those who are involved in illegal gambling," Treñas said.
Among those apprehended were a police staff sergeant assigned to the Maasin Municipal Police Station, and a Fire Officer 1 from the Iloilo City Fire Station Central.
"There are police and the (member) Bureau of Fire. I will check. If needed, I will bring out the names of those involved," Treñas said.
Authorities found three separate poker tables within the raided residence, and each table has its own set of playing cards, chips, dealer buttons, and chairs.
A total of P103,000 in bet money across various denominations was confiscated from the tables.
All the arrested individuals are currently detained at the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1 Custodial Facility.
They are facing charges of violation of Presidential Decree 1602, which prohibits illegal gambling activities in the Philippines. (Leo Solinap)