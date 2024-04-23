Cop, fire officer among 28 arrested in illegal gambling raid

Treñas has made it clear that he is taking decisive action to curb the proliferation of gambling establishments in Iloilo City.

He is also determined to apprehend individuals involved in illegal gambling activities.

"Let us try to make sure that there are no more places of gambling like that in Iloilo City. My instruction is to arrest those who are involved in illegal gambling," Treñas said.

Among those apprehended were a police staff sergeant assigned to the Maasin Municipal Police Station, and a Fire Officer 1 from the Iloilo City Fire Station Central.

"There are police and the (member) Bureau of Fire. I will check. If needed, I will bring out the names of those involved," Treñas said.

Authorities found three separate poker tables within the raided residence, and each table has its own set of playing cards, chips, dealer buttons, and chairs.

A total of P103,000 in bet money across various denominations was confiscated from the tables.

All the arrested individuals are currently detained at the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1 Custodial Facility.

They are facing charges of violation of Presidential Decree 1602, which prohibits illegal gambling activities in the Philippines. (Leo Solinap)