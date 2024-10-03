Couple arrested, P7.5 million ‘shabu’ seized in Oton

A JOINT operation by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas and the Oton Municipal Police Station (MPS) resulted in the arrest of a couple and the seizure of P7.5 million worth of suspected shabu in Oton, Iloilo on October 3, 2024.

Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas Director Brigadier General Jack Wanky, commended the operatives for their dedication and vigilance in apprehending the suspects. He also encouraged the community to continue supporting the police in the fight against illegal drugs.

"We would like to acknowledge our police operatives and the community for their vigilance that resulted to this accomplishment. With our intensified effort against illegal drugs and all forms of criminality, we encourage the people in every community to continuously support their police,” Wanky said.

Alias Lyn and Andrew, were apprehended in Barangay Cabanbanan, Oton, Iloilo, and around 1,100 grams or P7,480,000 worth of suspected shabu was recovered from their possession.

The couple is now under police custody and will be charged with violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)