Couple arrested with P1M shabu in Iloilo City buy-bust

OPERATIVES from Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 arrested a couple tagged as high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized around 150 grams of shabu worth P1.02 million.

The buy-bust operation took place at 4:15 p.m. on May 6 in Zone 3, Barangay San Juan, Molo District, Iloilo City.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the personnel for the successful operation and emphasized the need to sustain aggressive campaigns against narcotics in the region.

“This successful operation prevented a huge volume of illegal drugs from reaching our communities. Had these dangerous substances not been seized, more lives, especially among our youth, could have been destroyed by the harmful effects of illegal drugs. We remain committed to intensifying our campaign to protect the people and ensure safer communities,” Ligan said.

The suspects, identified by the aliases Walter, 53, a barangay tanod, and Era, 52, are residents of Molo District.

Authorities identified the pair as alleged distributors operating in towns surrounding Iloilo City following two weeks of surveillance.

Police recovered eight transparent plastic sachets of shabu, marked buy-bust money, and various drug paraphernalia.

An investigation revealed the couple faced drug and illegal firearm charges in 2018. Records show they were released in 2019 through plea bargaining and probation.

The operation was part of an intensified campaign by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) under the supervision of Colonel Wilbert Parilla.

The suspects are in police custody. Charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared.

PRO 6 reiterated its commitment to dismantling drug networks and preventing the proliferation of prohibited substances across Western Visayas.

Authorities encouraged the public to report illegal activities to law enforcement to further strengthen the regional campaign. (Leo Solinap)