Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo partners with local fishermen to save crab industry

According to the 2020 Census, the population of Barangay Igbon was 2,469. This made up 5.53 percent of Concepcion's total population.

Mayor Milliard S. Villanueva of Concepcion town said, "LGU (Local Government Unit) is supporting this because of the fishing industry; the crabs are one of the biggest contributors to the fishermen's income in Concepcion."

The project, which is primarily located in Barangay Igbon, involves many fishermen. Villanueva expressed his support for this project, citing the impact on the local crab industry due to its reclassification as "red."

"We fully support this project, which was introduced with the goal of removing the red reclassification crab produced in the area. We will eliminate the reclassification so they can resume exporting," Villanueva said.

Villanueva said that the crab meat is undergoing processing in Concepcion. "We possess a processing facility, after which we will can it and send it to the US and Europe."

For the crabs in Concepcion, there should be a measurement that follows a certain regulation.

The regulation stipulates that a carapace should not be less than four inches, and crabs should not be gravid. Villanuena advised against sending gravid crabs to the market, instead recommending their return to the sea.

The carapace is the "shell" on the crab's back. It typically measures the carapace's length along the anterior-posterior axis as well as its breadth/width from side to side.

Female crabs, on the other hand, carry eggs outside their abdomen for two weeks, releasing them into the water for hatching, with their sponge sacs containing millions of eggs.

"The fishermen and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) collaborated to demonstrate to Barangay Igbon that the crabers are adhering to all regulations," Villanuena said.

"The market monitors the sale of crabs, ensuring that neither small nor gravid crabs are sold," he said.

The hotel's commitment to sustainability is further reflected in its new dining offering, The Good Catch: Sustainable Seafood Buffet. This exclusive buffet features a variety of fresh seafood dishes sourced from local fishermen who employ sustainable fishing methods.

By choosing to dine at The Good Catch, guests contribute to the protection of the marine environment while enjoying a delicious and responsibly sourced meal.

Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo's team visited the community to showcase their sustainable crab-picking methods during June 8, World Ocean Day celebration.

The Good Catch Buffet is available every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., priced at P1,588.00 per person.

Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo's dedication to sustainability is a testament to its commitment to environmental responsibility and its desire to make a positive impact on the community. The hotel's efforts to promote sustainable seafood consumption and support local fishermen are a model for other hotels and businesses in the region.

On October 17, 2023, in San Francisco, U.S.A., according to Philippine Bureau of Fisheries officials, under Undersecretary for Fisheries Drusila Esther E. Bayate, met with Consul General Neil Frank R. Ferrer before Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch Program meetings.

The Philippines is the fourth largest producer of BSC and the second largest exporter to the US, with exports reaching $93 million in 2022. US entities like USAid (through its Fish Right Program) and Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch have supported sustainability in BSC harvest in the Philippines.

BFAR officials presented their Adopt-A-Village partnership to Consul General Ferrer, aiming to balance the ecosystem and sustainability of the Biosphere Reserve (BSC) in the Visayas Sea.

The pilot project is located in Barangay Igbon, where 40 percent of the Philippines' BSC harvest is produced.

Since 2011, BFAR has implemented the Blue Swimming Crab Management Plan, which includes protecting crab nursery areas, establishing minimum trading carapace width, and establishing closing season or fishing grounds. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)