Crime incidents down in Western Visayas in November

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reported a continued improvement in the region’s peace and order situation in November 2025, with major crime indicators posting significant decreases compared to the same month last year.

In its latest assessment, PRO 6 recorded a drop in total crime incidents (TCI) from 1,801 to 1,687 cases, or 114 fewer incidents, representing a 6.33 percent decline. The decrease was attributed to intensified police operations, increased visibility, and strengthened coordination with local government units and community partners.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 chief, said the improved numbers reflect the dedication of police personnel and the support of the public.

“These numbers are a testament to the hard work, discipline, and unwavering commitment of our police officers, as well as the strong partnership we have built with our communities,” Ligan said.

He added that PRO 6 will sustain its security operations during the holiday season.

“The consistent decline in crime incidents shows that our strategies are working. Rest assured, PRO 6 will continue to intensify operations, enhance police visibility, and strengthen community engagement to ensure the safety and security of Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

The Peace and Order Indicator (POI) also showed a significant improvement, dropping from 749 to 619 incidents, or a 17.36 percent decrease. This remains one of the most notable reductions recorded by PRO 6 this year.

Index crimes, which include murder, homicide, theft, robbery, and physical injury, registered a 39.53 percent decline from 172 to 104 cases. Non-index crimes also went down by 10.75 percent, from 577 to 515 incidents.

The ten focus crimes posted an overall 39.77 percent decrease, from 171 to 103 incidents, or 68 fewer cases. Theft and physical injury remained the most commonly reported incidents but still recorded notable reductions. Robbery showed a slight increase compared to November 2024.

As the holiday season begins, PRO 6 assured the public that heightened security measures and continuous police presence will be maintained to ensure peaceful community activities across the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)