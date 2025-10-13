Crime incidents in Western Visayas drop by 10%

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reported a 10 percent decrease in total crime incidents across the region from January to September 2025, reflecting continued improvements in peace and order compared to the same period last year.

According to PRO 6 records, a total of 14,380 crime incidents were reported during the nine-month period, or 209 fewer than the 14,589 cases recorded in 2024. Under the Peace and Order Indicator (POI), the region posted a 10.54 percent decline, from 6,382 incidents in 2024 to 5,722 in 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the consistent drop in crime statistics highlights the effectiveness of intensified law enforcement operations and strengthened partnerships with local government units and communities.

“This downtrend in criminal incidents mirrors the dedication of our personnel and the cooperation of our communities. We will continue to sustain this momentum to ensure the safety and security of all Western Visayans,” Ligan said.

Index and non-index crimes drop

Index crimes—major offenses such as murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, and theft—decreased by 20.74 percent, from 1,591 incidents in 2024 to 1,261 in 2025. Non-index crimes, which cover violations of special laws and other offenses, also declined by 6.89 percent, from 4,791 to 4,461 cases.

Among the ten focus crimes, PRO 6 documented a 20.88 percent reduction, from 1,585 cases in 2024 to 1,254 in 2025. While physical injury, theft, and rape remain the most frequently reported offenses, each category showed marked improvement compared to last year.

Sustained law enforcement efforts

Ligan attributed the steady decline to enhanced crime prevention strategies, data-driven deployment, and close coordination with local authorities and other sectors.

“We attribute this success to intensified visibility patrols, strict implementation of special laws, and the active role of the public in reporting and preventing crimes,” he said.

He also noted that law enforcement visibility, public awareness campaigns, and strengthened police-community partnerships continue to play crucial roles in deterring criminal activity in both urban and rural areas of the region.

Western Visayas remains generally peaceful

With the continuous decrease in crime incidents, PRO 6 reaffirmed that Western Visayas remains generally peaceful and orderly. The regional police maintain their presence through regular patrols, checkpoints, and community-based policing programs to sustain the region’s peace and security.

Ligan assured the public that PRO 6 will continue to enhance its anti-criminality operations, intelligence monitoring, and coordination with stakeholders to protect the welfare of residents and visitors alike.

The PRO 6 is dedicated to ensuring the safety and upholding of law and order in the region.

The regional office emphasized that it will strengthen its partnerships with the police in Western Visayas.

The regional command also commended the efforts of component city and municipal police stations (CCPS and MPS) under its jurisdiction for their continuing commitment to crime prevention, law enforcement, and community service.

With the decline in both index and non-index crimes, authorities said they expect further progress in maintaining public safety in the remaining months of 2025. PRO 6 pledged to sustain its momentum through consistent implementation of operational strategies and closer cooperation with stakeholders.

Ligan reiterated that the achievements of the regional police were made possible by the dedication of law enforcers and the active involvement of the public.

As of this report, PRO 6 continues to record lower criminal incidents across all provinces in the region, indicating a stable and improving peace and order environment. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)