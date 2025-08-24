Criminology student nabbed in P816,000 Iloilo drug bust

A 26-YEAR-OLD criminology student was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Batad Municipal Police Station (MPS) around 5 p.m. in Core Shelter, Barangay Batad Viejo, Batad, Iloilo on August 21, 2025.

The Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET), led by Police Captain John Predic C. Padilla, officer-in-charge of the Batad MPS, confiscated approximately 120 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P816,000.

The suspect, identified as alias Jeffrey, 26, male resident of Core Shelter, Barangay Batad Viejo, Batad, Iloilo, and a Bachelor of Science in Criminology student, was classified as a newly identified high-value individual (HVI).

Authorities said the operation stemmed from over a month of surveillance following a tip from a concerned citizen. Intelligence reports indicated that the suspect allegedly sourced narcotics from Iloilo City and Estancia before distributing them in Batad and nearby towns.

The suspect is now in the custody of the Batad MPS and faces charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the Batad MPS for their relentless campaign against illegal drugs.

“Ang pagpakig-away batok sa ilegal nga droga isa ka responsibilidad sang tagsa-tagsa. Indi lang ini trabaho sang inyo mga Ilonggo Cops, kinahanglan ang pagbinuligay sang bug-os nga komunidad para maprotektahan ang aton mga kabataan kag ang palaabuton sang aton probinsya,” Razalan said.

(The fight against illegal drugs is an individual responsibility. This is not just the job of your Ilonggo Cops, it takes the cooperation of the entire community to protect our children and the future of our province.) (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)