CSWDO distributes relief goods to Jaro fire victims

THE Iloilo City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) distributed relief goods to the victims of fire in Barangay Ma. Cristina, Jaro on June 30, 2024.

Reports taken from City Emergency Operations Center showed that a total of 10 houses were affected by fire, nine of which were totally burned, while one was partially damaged.

The Bureau of Fire Protection reported that 19 families or 49 individuals were displaced by the fire. No casualties recorded.

The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. and was declared fire out at 6:07 p.m.

Affected individuals who were staying at the barangay health center as an evacuation center have been transferred to Iloilo Baptist Church.

They have received goods and assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Office, including food packs, pillows, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, hygiene kits, water jugs, buckets, towels, and soap.

Community kitchens were activated in the evacuation centers.

The City Government also released cash aid worth P5,000 for those with totally damaged houses and P2,000 for those with partially damaged houses, pending the completion of the necessary documentation.

For those who want to extend their help and donate, you may directly contact the Iloilo City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) personnel at the evacuation center. (PR)