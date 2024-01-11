CSWDO releases P12.8M worth of aid to calamity victims in 2023

THE Iloilo City Government, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), released a total of P12.8 million worth of assistance to residents who were victims of calamities last year.

According to CSWDO head Teresa Gelogo, the City Government has distributed almost P6 million worth of food and non-food items, and over P6.8 million in financial aid to around 12,465 affected families.

Gelogo said that financial assistance provided were under Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) and the city’s Trust Fund.

Data of the CSWDO showed that 325 of the total affected families were victims of man-made disasters like fire who received a total of P9.7 million worth of food, non-food and financial assistance.

Meanwhile, 12,140 families from 152 affected barangays were victims of natural disasters such as typhoon. They received help amounting to P3.2 million.

For 2024, Gelogo said the City Government allotted a total P14 million for the acquisition of food and non-food items.

The said allocation is coursed through CSWDO (P5 million for food and P2 million for non-food items); and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) with P5 million for food and P2 million for non-food items.

This is apart from the financial assistance allocation by the local government unit.

The CSWDO chief added that upon discussion with CDRRMO head Donna Magno, the Sooc Regional Evacuation Center is ready for utilization if the need arises.

Gelogo urged the public to continue to be vigilant and take immediate measures against possible man-made and natural calamities like fire and typhoon.

“Padayon kita sa paghalong,” she said. (PR)