CTG member killed, firearms seized in Antique encounter; NPA leader buried in Iloilo

A MEMBER of the communist New People's Army (NPA) or the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) was killed in a firefight with the Philippine Army's 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion at Sitio Mapa, Barangay Culyat, Valderrama, Antique, on August 24, 2024.

A total of 13 bodies have been recovered from the August clash in Antique, Iloilo, and Negros areas.

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, stated that the death of the NPA member highlights the tragic consequences of the armed struggle.

He urged the remaining members of the group to reconsider their choices and take advantage of the government’s reintegration programs.

“We call on all remaining members of the CTG to lay down their arms and embrace the government's programs aimed at helping you start anew. The doors are open, and the government is here to support you in rebuilding your lives away from violence,” Sison said.

The encounter occurred around 9:00 a.m. when the Army responded to a report of NPA presence in the area. A brief firefight ensued, lasting approximately five minutes, after which the remaining CTG members fled in the direction of the northeast. No casualties were reported among government forces.

The encounter resulted in the recovery of the body of an unidentified member of the Regional Sentro De Gravidad, Komiteng Rehiyon – Panay (RSDG, KR-Panay).

The troops also seized two M16 assault rifles, one M14 assault rifle, 15 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition, 43 rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition, and two long magazines for the M16 rifle.

"By choosing peace, you choose a future filled with hope and opportunities. The government is committed to helping you transition back into a peaceful and productive life," Sison added.

He also highlighted the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) as an option for former rebels seeking assistance in transitioning back into mainstream society.

Meanwhile, the remains of Vicente Hinojales, a high-ranking leader of the NPA in Lambunao, Iloilo, were given a proper burial on August 22, 2024.

Hinojales, who was the secretary of Komiteng Rehiyon Panay (KR-Panay), was killed in an armed encounter with government forces. His body was discovered by troops from the 82nd Infantry (Bantay Laya) Battalion, operating under the 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade of the Army’s 3ID.

In the absence of his family members, who reside in Northern Mindanao, the Philippine Army, in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Lambunao, Iloilo facilitated his burial.

Lieutenant Colonel Jovert S. Pimentel, Commanding Officer of the 82IB, reiterated his call for the remaining members of KR-Panay to surrender and reintegrate into society.

He assured that the army is committed to assisting those who choose to return to a peaceful life.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Vicente Hinojales, who lost his life due to the senseless and futile armed struggle,” Pimentel said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)