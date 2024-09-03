CTG supporter in Panay convicted of financing terrorism

THE court found Brince Gegodas, who was tagged a supporter of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) or the communist New People's Army (NPA), guilty of financing terrorism and sentenced him to prison.

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, commended the government forces and the Joint Focused Legal Action Team (JFLAT) for their successful operation.

"Gegodas' conviction represents a significant breakthrough in the government's efforts to combat terrorism financing and bring an end to the decades-long threat posed by the CTG in Panay Island. It sends a strong message to any individual or group that aids, supports, or finances the terrorist activities of the CTG: they cannot escape the long arm of the law, and the justice system will not tolerate any form of this criminal act,” Sison said.

On September 2, 2024, the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch in Kalibo, Aklan, found Gegodas, also known by his aliases Ian Arevalo, Prince Egodas, Mak-Mak, or JP, guilty of violating Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10168, the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.

Section 6 states, “Any person who, not being a principal under Article 17 of the Revised Penal Code or a conspirator as defined in Section 5 hereof, cooperates in the execution of either the crime of financing terrorism or conspiracy to commit the crime of financing terrorism by previous or simultaneous acts shall suffer the penalty one degree lower than that prescribed for the conspirator.”

Gegodas received a sentence ranging from a minimum of 12 years to a maximum of 14 years, 4 months, and 1 day.

After his arrest during an entrapment operation, legal efforts revealed evidence of Gegodas' financial contributions to the Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay. The recovered evidence included demand money, a bundle of coupon bands, a fragmentation grenade, cellphones, a wallet with P7,360 in cash, a SIM card, and a receipt from a remittance firm.

The accused member of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay "taxation unit" was arrested in Makato, Aklan.

The court found Gegodas guilty of providing financial support to the CTG, which directly contributed to their terrorist activities. He received a sentence of 12 to 14 years and four months in prison as an accomplice.

The Police Regional Office (PRO) Western Visayas praised the Special Task Group on Countering Communist Terrorist Group - Resource Generation for this landmark accomplishment, marking the first conviction in a terrorism financing case in the region.

PRO-Western Visayas also acknowledged the efforts of the JFLAT and the National Prosecution Service in conducting the law enforcement operations and prosecuting the case. (SunStar Philippines)