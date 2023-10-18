Curfew for minors to be strictly enforced in Iloilo City

CURFEW for minors or those under 18 years old will be strictly implemented in Iloilo City.

A memorandum issued by Iloilo City Jerry Treñas on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, stated that no minors will be allowed to stroll, saunter and loiter in any area inside the city from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Treñas said it is necessary to strictly implement the Regulation Ordinance 2022-279 and Regulation Ordinance 2011-676 due to the “a concerning rise in the incidents of chaos and disturbances involving minors within Iloilo City.”

In his memo, Treñas directed the barangay tanods, barangay captains, the Iloilo City Police Office, Public Safety and Transportation Management Office, Task Force on Moral Values, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and force multipliers to ensure the strict adherence to the curfew regulations.

Minors are strictly prohibited from walking on the streets of six districts of the city during specified hours.

In order to reinforce the implementation, the CSWDO, in cooperation with the police, will carry out a saturation drive around the city. The primary objective of this operation is to maintain order and discipline.

The PSTMO, in collaboration with the Task Force on Moral Values, will join forces to promote awareness regarding the significance of adhering to curfew regulations among both minors and the general public.

Force multipliers and concerned offices are urged to report any violations of the curfew ordinance promptly, promoting cooperation and active communication among members of the group.

"It is of paramount importance that we prioritize the safety and welfare of our minors and maintain peace and order within Iloilo City. Full cooperation and dedication of all relevant stakeholders in the strict implementation of the curfew for minors is expected," Treñas said in the memo.

Treñas encouraged the public to work together to create a safer and more harmonious environment for the youth and the entire community. (SunStar Philippines)