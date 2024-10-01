Data takes center stage as first Guimaras Data Festival opens

THE first-ever Guimaras Data Festival has officially opened, marking a significant milestone in the province's focus on harnessing data for development.

The month-long event spearheaded by the Provincial Statistics Committee of the Provincial Development Council, puts a spotlight on the importance of data in governance, policy-making, and local development.

Guimaras Data Festival is in line with the celebration of the 35th National Statistics Month this October with a theme: "Advancing data and statistics through digital transformation: Road to an empowered nation."

The festival features various events aimed at enhancing data literacy and promoting the use of data-driven approaches such as Data Expo, Guimaras Research Congress, #KabataanFIRST Data Summit, Senior Citizens Congress and Data Advocacy with Vital Events Registration, statistical infographics contest, digital logo design competition, data pitching

challenge, statistical quiz, capacity development on data management and analysis, among others.

In his message, Governor JC Rahman A. Nava expressed happiness that data and statistics are gradually being appreciated and how it can help in the formulation of policies and programs for the welfare of the province.

"This is another milestone for the Province of Guimaras and I'm so happy to note nga amat-amat nga we are embracing the value of data diri sa probinsiya naton. Before daw indi ko ni makita ang value sang statistics siguro more than 20 years ago. In fact, we don't hold enough of it before, not until nga nag-amat-amat kita and we became one among the first provinces nga may provincial product accounts. So, that was at the time pa nga wala pa ang PSA, National Statistics Coordinating Board pa sang una. From that time on, amat-amat nga we valued ang availability sang data, on how it can contribute to us. And now we're putting more emphasis to this by holding the first Data Festival and much more at the period that we are on a month-long National Statistics Month celebration," he said.

The governor likewise expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and partner agencies that were instrumental for Guimaras Data Festival to be materialized.

The opening ceremony was also marked by the opening of the Data Expo, trivia games and the turning over of the copy of the Guimaras Ecological Profile 2023.

One of the highlights of the event is the #KabataanFIRST Data Summit which will be participated by students and learners from the five municipalities of the province. The activity is in line with Governor Nava's Kabataan FIRST agenda.

"So, we are thankful to those all our partners here kag ang tanan nga sector sang aton probinsiya that are dependent or relying their decision-making on valuable data that we can provide or generate for the Province of Guimaras. I think it's very worthwhile to note nga along this celebration and relative to the Kabataan FIRST agenda we will be having man sang aton nga #KabataanFIRST Data Summit which will be participated by students and learners from the five municipalities. So, tam-an gid man ka importante to start them young. We have to make some venue for them to appreciate the value of data of course," the governor added.

By hosting this festival, Guimaras positions itself as a forward-thinking province, looking to capitalize on data to boost economic growth, sustainability, and overall quality of life for its citizens. (PR)