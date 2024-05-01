DEA-Western Visayas destroys record-breaking drug haul worth P143.4 million in Iloilo City

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) - Western Visayas made a significant breakthrough by destroying the largest amount of seized illegal drugs ever recorded with a total value of P143.4 million.

The destruction ceremony, led by PDEA - Western Visayas Acting Regional Director Melvin Suarez Estoque, took place on April 30, 2024, at 2 p.m. at the Iloilo Thermal Decomposition Facility in Barangay Calajunan, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

The haul included 21 kilograms of shabu with an estimated street value of P142.8 million, 247.9 grams of marijuana worth P29,750, 9.5 grams of cocaine valued at P47,000, and expired medicines amounting to P526,400.

The event, attended by various government entities, highlighted PDEA - Western Visayas' unwavering commitment to dismantling the drug trade in Western Visayas, backed by representatives from various organizations.

Estoque aims to put an end to any doubts surrounding the reselling of confiscated drugs in local communities.

"Higit sa lahat, hangad nating wakasan ang agam-agam na muling ibinebenta sa mga barangay ang mga konpiskadong droga," Estoque said.

(Above all, we want to end the suspicion that the confiscated drugs are being resold in the barangays.)

The PDEA-Western Visayas, along with the police and local governments, hopes to continue carrying out active anti-drug operations.

"Sa tulong ng iba't ibang ahensya tulad ng pulisya at ng mga lokal na pamahalaan, patuloy na magsasagawa ng maagresibong anti-drug operation sa Western Visayas ang PDEA Regional Office VI," Estoque said.

(With the help of various agencies such as the police and the local governments, the PDEA Regional Office VI will continue to conduct aggressive anti-drug operations in Western Visayas.) (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)