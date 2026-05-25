Defense chief visits Army battalions in Negros

DEPARTMENT of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. visited the headquarters of the Army’s 79th Infantry (Masaligan) Battalion in Sagay City and the 15th Infantry (Molave) Battalion in Cauayan, Negros Occidental, on May 23, 2026.

During his visit, he commended government troops for their continued efforts in weakening the remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) or New People's Army (NPA) in the Negros Island Region (NIR).

Major General Michael Samson said the visit highlighted the National Government’s support for soldiers conducting focused military operations, intelligence-driven campaigns, and community support programs in Negros.

Teodoro personally praised the troops for their “unwavering commitment, sacrifices, and vital role in sustaining peace and security efforts in the Negros Island Region.”

He also commended the soldiers for their courage, discipline, and dedication in carrying out operations that significantly weakened the remaining CTG members operating in Negros.

Teodoro emphasized that the accomplishments of the troops reflect the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) commitment to protecting communities, upholding national security, and preserving peace and development in previously conflict-affected areas.

The DND chief also acknowledged the cooperation among local government units, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders that contributed to the stability and progress of the NIR.

The visit came following separate encounters involving CTG remnants and government troops from the 79IB and 15IB on April 19 and May 16, 2026, respectively, which resulted in the seizure of several high-powered firearms.

Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID), expressed gratitude to Teodoro for personally visiting the troops assigned in the NIR.

He said the visit served as a source of inspiration and motivation for soldiers to continue their mission of sustaining peace, stability, and development in Negros.

“The visit of the DND Secretary is a testament to the government’s steadfast support for our troops on the ground. His commendation inspires the Spearhead Troopers to further strengthen their commitment to sustaining the gains of peace and ensuring that insurgency will never again threaten the progress and security of our communities in NIR,” Samson said.

Samson added that the recognition from the DND reflected the National Government’s appreciation for the sacrifices, courage, and dedication shown by soldiers in the operational area.

The Army continues to intensify security operations and community engagement efforts in Negros as part of the government’s campaign to end insurgency and maintain peace in the region. (Leo Solinap)