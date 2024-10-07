Defensor, Debuque team up for 2025 elections in Iloilo province

ILOILO Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., who is running for his third term under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for the position of governor of Iloilo, along with Anilao Mayor Nathalie Ann "Lee Ann" Debuque, who filed her COC for vice governor of Iloilo, on October 7, 2024.

Debuque, who is in her 30s and has served Anilao for three terms, aims to expand her public service to the provincial level.

Key political figures, including Barotac Nuevo Mayor Bryant Paul Biron and Dumangas Mayor Braeden John Biron, both filed their own COCs in their respective municipalities on October 6, endorsing Debuque's candidacy.

The Biron brothers, along with their supporters, have shown strong backing for Debuque's vice gubernatorial bid.

On the same day on October 7, former Congressman Niel "Junjun" Tupas Jr., along with his board member candidates Niel "Beng" Tupas III and Rolex Suplico, also filed their certificates of candidacy. These candidacies indicate a highly competitive race, particularly in the Fifth District of Iloilo.

Junjun, Beng, and Suplico support Defensor.

Meanwhile, Fifth District Board Member Binky Tupas and Congressman Raul "Boboy" Tupas, who filed their COCs on October 5 are also key figures in the provincial race.

Boboy Tupas is set to run against Debuque for the vice gubernatorial seat, while Junjun Tupas Jr. will challenge Board Member Binky Tupas in the Fifth District for a congressional seat.

Debuque's entry into the vice gubernatorial race has been anticipated, as she has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and dedication to her constituents in Anilao.

Debuque praised the unity of the towns of Dumangas, Barotac Nuevo, and Anilao (Duban) under her leadership, expressing pride in their collaboration and aiming to bring the same spirit to the province as vice governor.

Defensor, seeking his third term, has maintained broad support across Iloilo due to his focus on infrastructure development, health programs, and economic growth. His campaign is expected to emphasize continuing these initiatives, which have benefited many in the province.

Both Defensor and Debuque are expected to engage actively with different communities across Iloilo as election season progresses, emphasizing their platform of collaborative governance and furthering the development of the province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)