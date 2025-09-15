Defensor inks pacts with WVSU, CPU for biodiversity projects

ILOILO Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with two universities on September 15, 2025, to strengthen projects under “Tanum Iloilo for MoRProGRes.”

The first agreement was with West Visayas State University-College of Agriculture and Forestry (WVSU-CAF) for the enhancement and management of the arboretum and the botanical and butterfly garden inside the Maasin Watershed Forest Reserve in Maasin, Iloilo.

The second partnership was with Central Philippine University (CPU) for the establishment of a Center for Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation. The project will cover Sitio Panus-on in Barangay Nabitasan, Leganes; Barangay Dangulaan, Anilao; and Barangay Culasi, Ajuy.

WVSU-CAF Administrator Joel Araquil Sr. signed the MOA on behalf of the university, while CPU President Ernest Howard Dagohoy represented CPU.

Defensor called for multi-sector support to achieve the province’s long-term vision of expanding forest cover and attaining “Forest Province” status for Iloilo by 2044.

“This is part of our collective effort to restore and conserve Iloilo’s natural resources. We need everyone’s participation if we want to realize our vision for a greener province,” Defensor said.

Araquil and Dagohoy pledged their full support for the provincial government’s Tanum Iloilo for MoRProGRes initiatives.

The signing was also witnessed by Jose Ariel Tutor, director of research, innovation, and extension at WVSU-CAF; Sarex Dipol Jr., director of the Community Engagement and Service Learning Center at CPU; Provincial Government Environment and Natural Resources Office (PGENRO) Senior Environment Specialist Mitzi Peñaflorida; and PGENRO head Cesar Emmanuel Buyco. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)