Defensor names Anilao mayor as running mate for in 2025 polls

ILOILO Governor Arthur Defensor, Jr., the party's Vice President for Visayas and the Regional Chairman of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), officially welcomed Anilao Mayor Nathalie Ann Debuque into the administration's PFP during a swearing-in ceremony at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol Monday, September 30, 2024.

Defensor also selected Debuque as his running mate for Iloilo Province in the May 2025 elections.

“She will be the administration candidate for Vice Governor of Iloilo Province under the party of the President, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. You will get to know more about her as we go along. But today, we are here to introduce her to you,” Defensor said.

Defensor expressed his pleasure in seeing progress in the development of Iloilo Province, which he described as a progressive, globally competitive, and resilient region in the Philippines. He expressed particular pride in Debuque, the candidate for Vice Governor under President Bongbong Marcos' administration, and presented her to the audience.

“Again, we are happy to have our partner in advancing our movement for a more progressive, globally competitive, and resilient Province of Iloilo. Our whole province is committed to development and progress. So, I present to you, Mayor Debuque, the administration's candidate for Vice Governor of Iloilo,” Defensor stated.

During the announcement, Defensor confirmed that Debuque would be his running mate for the Vice Governor seat, further strengthening her political journey.

The event solidified Debuque's position within the political party as the candidate for Vice Governor in the upcoming elections.

“First, I would like to thank Governor Toto for choosing and trusting me as his running mate for Vice Governor of the Province of Iloilo,” Debuque said.

Debuque, inspired by Fourth District Congressman Fergenel Biron and her mother, Ma. Teresa F. Debuque, the Vice Mayor of Anilao, expressed confidence in their ability to demonstrate sincerity through hard work, benefiting Iloilo Province.

Biron was present during the event and expressed his full support for Debuque's candidacy.

“I am overwhelmed and humbled by the decision of our beloved Governor to choose our Mayor of Anilao as his running mate. This is the Governor's choice and the choice of the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas. The personal choice of the Governor in the person of our multi-awarded Mayor will bring a breath of fresh leadership,” Biron said.

Biron assured Defensor that the 4th District leadership would provide 100 percent support to the newly chosen Vice Governor candidate.

The ceremony showcased the growing support for Debuque's candidacy, with several political figures standing behind her. (SunStar Philippines)