DepEd Iloilo condemns drug possession incident

THE Department of Education Schools Division (DepEd) of Iloilo condemned the September 4 incident involving a learner found in possession of a suspected illegal substance during an on-the-spot inspection at a school in Janiuay, Iloilo.

DepEd Iloilo reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards illegal drugs in schools, ensuring immediate and appropriate actions, including coordination with local authorities.

The department is committed to providing necessary support and rehabilitation for the affected student.

"Rest assured that DepEd will continue to enhance drug prevention and education programs and advocacies to ensure an enabling, supportive, and safe learning environment for our learners," the department said in a statement on September 6, 2024.

DepEd Iloilo urged all stakeholders to support its efforts to address the issue of illegal drugs in schools.(SunStar Philippines)