Dependents of fallen 3ID soldiers receive government support

THE families of soldiers from the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) who sacrificed their lives for the nation received support from the government's Comprehensive Social Benefits Program (CSBP) at the Diversion 21 Hotel in Iloilo City, with First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos leading the awarding ceremony on November 20, 2024.

Marcos graced the "Pagpupugay Para sa mga Bayani ng Bansang Makabayan" event.

Also present were Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Peace and Order Jon Paulo Salvahan and Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr.

The ceremony honored over 300 beneficiaries from various regions, including Regions 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, and BARMM.

Among the recipients were the families of soldiers who died in the line of duty, such as Private First Class Mark Nemis, who perished in a firefight in Lambunao, Iloilo, in April 2020; Corporal Frederick Villasis, who was killed by the Communist New People's Army (NPA) in Tapaz, Capiz, in August 2021; and Corporal Richard Rafols, who died in combat in Negros Oriental in August 2023.

The dependents of Sergeants Regie Glindro and Ken Camilan from the 47th Infantry (Katapatan) Battalion (47IB), who were executed by the NPA in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, in November 2022, were also beneficiaries.

Fallen soldiers from the 3ID who were killed in the 2017 Abu Sayyaf raid in Bohol and during the Marawi siege also had their families supported through the CSBP.

Major General Marion R. Sison, 3ID Commander, and Brigadier General Michael Samson, 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade Commander, were present at the ceremony. Sison expressed heartfelt thanks to the government for the assistance.

"We are deeply grateful to our government, particularly the DILG as the lead implementer of the CSBP, for providing this vital support to the families of our fallen heroes," he said.

Sison emphasized that the program's comprehensive benefits demonstrate the nation's respect for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"These benefits will undoubtedly ease the burden on the families, helping them meet their daily needs and ensuring that they are not left to navigate life's challenges alone after losing their loved ones," Sison said.

Institutionalized through Executive Order No. 110 s. 2020, the CSBP provides various forms of aid to the dependents of fallen military and police personnel.

This includes financial support, educational and health benefits, housing assistance, and employment opportunities.

The program involves military and police forces, including uniformed personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) Active Auxiliary (CAA) units. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)