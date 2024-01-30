Dinagyang 2024: A showcase of peace, order, culture in Iloilo City

THE Dinagyang Festival 2024 in Iloilo City was a peaceful and orderly celebration, with zero major incidents reported, according to Site Task Group (STG) Dinagyang 2024.

A total of 8,607 personnel, including forces from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), PNP

Maritime Group, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection in Western Visayas (BFP 6), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) were stationed across the City Proper, La Paz, and Mandurraio.

The comprehensive security strategy included crowd control, traffic management, risk assessments, and deploying covert and uniform officers to prevent and address minor offenses and potential threats to public safety.

During the celebrations, a 48-year-old man was apprehended by Iloilo City Police Station 5 (1CPS5) for possessing a firearm during the celebrations despite the gun ban. In addition, the ICPO successfully carried out four buy-busts in the city.

Police Colonel Joeresty P. Coronica, city director of the ICPO and STG commander, also expressed gratitude for the cooperation and support of

the ICPO personnel, other law enforcement agencies, and the public.

"We made history. Your support and cooperation are the keys. Ang Dinagyang 2024 pamatood lang nga basta gabinuligay kag ginpreparahan anu man ka daku sang kahiwatan kag pagtilaw malampuwasan kag malab-ot ang kadalag-an. [The Dinagyang 2024 proves that when we come together and prepare for any significant event, we can overcome challenges and succeed.] ICPO is proud enough to say that we have done something, we

have achieved something, and we can do more when we unite and support each other. Again, congratulations. To God be the greatest glory until

the next Dinagyang," Coronica said.

Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the security forces for their exceptional efforts.

"The success of the Dinagyang Festival is largely due to the excellent security coverage provided by our dedicated law enforcement agencies

and volunteer groups. Their commitment to ensuring the safety of everyone involved has greatly contributed to maintaining a secure and

peaceful atmosphere in Iloilo City during the festival," Villaflor stated.

This year's Dinagyang Festival not only celebrated the cultural heritage of Iloilo City but also showcased the effective collaboration

and whole-of-government approach in ensuring public safety and order.

The STG Dinagyang 2024 and other organizations and volunteers have successfully organized the Dinagyang Festival, setting a precedent for

future events.

Dinagyang 2024 concluded on Monday, January 29 with various groups, including the PNP, PDEA, PNP Maritime Group, PCG, BFP 6, AFP, CDRRMO, force multipliers, volunteers, and partners, ensuring the safety of the festivities.