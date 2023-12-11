Dinagyang 2024 Food Fest, a showcase of Ilonggo gastronomic treats

WITH more participants joining, the 2024 edition of the Dinagyang Food Festival promises a level up gastronomic experience to local and foreign visitors.

According to Jay Treñas, chairman of the Food Festival Committee, the food fest will especially offer wide array of delectable local cuisine giving a full taste of why Iloilo City is designated as Creative City of Gastronomy by the Unesco.

“We want to highlight all the gastronomic delights Iloilo City could offer especially that we have recently been recognized as Create City of Gastronomy,” Treñas said.

He noted that so food lovers will have a variety of dishes to choose from different kiosk, the mouth-watering festival will be curated.

“We will give foodies a whole new level of food enjoyment different from our previous food festival where all the dishes served are almost the same,” he added.

The 2024 Dinagyang Food Festival is set on January 25 to 28 in 10 locations with respective organizers such as in Bonifacio Street (one side only); Muelley Loney (at the back of the Provincial Capitol); Iloilo Provincial Capitol Grounds; Solis Street; Valeria Street (Atrium side, one side only); Valeria Street (Delgado side, one side only); Delgado Street (Amigo side); Delgado Street (SM Delgado side); Valeria Street (Marymart side),; and Iznart Street.

The organizers include JM Ebo, Pentahouse, Association of Barangay Captains ‐City Proper, Iloilo Hotel Resorts and Restaurants Association (IHRRA), ToLove, Bingo Plus, and TND.

Treñas said that food lovers will also be treated to fun and entertainment in respective areas while enjoying the Ilonggo delicacies.

For food merchants who are interested to join the food festival, there will be guidelines to follow, and the registration will start on December 11 to 17 at 10 a.m. at the Mary Mart Center in City Proper. (PR)