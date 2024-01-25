Dinagyang Festival 2024 kicks off with send-off ceremony for security forces

THE Dinagyang Festival 2024 commenced with a send-off ceremony for law enforcement officers and force multipliers at the Freedom Grandstand in Iloilo City at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

There are 8,607 security deployments in Iloilo City, with 35 groups or force multipliers in action each day.

The Dinagyang Festival, scheduled for January 26 to 28, 2024, will showcase events such as Sad-Sad sa Calle Real, Kasadyanhan sa Kabanwahan, Parade of Light, and traditional dance.

Colonel Joeresty P. Coronica, city director and STG commander, greeted attendees and delivered remarks emphasizing the festival's significance and its positive impact on the community.

City Councilor Sedfrey Cabaluna, on behalf of Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas, highlighted the festival's significance in showcasing the city's rich heritage and community pride.

"Undeniably, we made it because of your big contribution. Your role in ensuring the safety and security of all the Dinagyang revelers is a big part of the success of our festival every year. We can’t thank you enough for this," said Treñas, as delivered by Cabaluna.

The mayor also expressed gratitude to all those who have demonstrated selfless service in maintaining the safety and security of the city, people and visitors during Dinagyang 2024.

"And now, for Dinagyang 2024, we are counting on you again. We look forward to the same level of dedication and hard work from you in securing our city, our people, and our visitors," the mayor said. (SunStar Philippines)