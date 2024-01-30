Dinagyang proves anew why it is Philippines’ best

THIS year's celebration of the Iloilo Dinagyang Festival is another resounding success.

The captivating and awe-inspiring performances of the eight competing tribes during Sunday's (January 28, 2024) highlight have showcased why Dinagyang has been known as it is -- world-class and multi-awarded.

"Dinagyang has indeed come a long way. It gets better and better every year, with more and more people coming to Iloilo City just to witness this grand festivity," said Mayor Jerry Treñas.

The local chief executive, together with Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. officials headed by its chairman Judgee Peña and president Allan Tan, and San Parish Placer headed by Rev. Fr. Renchie Vicente T. Senoro, led the highlight of the celebration Sunday morning at the Freedom Grandstand.

It was attended by House Speaker Martin Romualdez; Senators Risa Hontiveros, Bong Revilla, Lito Lapid, Francis Tolentino, and Bong Go; members of the diplomatic corps and other foreign dignitaries; and some national celebrities.

According to the mayor, Dinagyang has always been one of the Ilonggos’ greatest sources of pride.

Dinagyang received numerous recognitions including the Best Tourism Event of the country.

Last year, it was also named as Best Cultural Festival (City Category) during the prestigious Pearl Awards of the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines.

"We take pride in being the country’s best tourism festival. The accolades we have received are a testament to our dedication, passion, and love for culture and tradition, coupled with our strong devotion to the Child Jesus," Treñas said.

He emphasized that Dinagyang will not be able to achieve all the awards and recognitions if not for the strong unity and commitment of all the stakeholders each year.

"My deepest gratitude to our partners, the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. and San Jose Parish Placer, for ensuring we have a Dinagyang Festival that we can showcase locally and globally," he added.

Treñas also acknowledged the hard work of everyone involved in the planning, preparation, and implementation of programs and activities leading to the highlights, including the big contribution of festival sponsors, and the support of the whole Ilonggo community.

Dinagyang 2024 celebration is anchored on the theme, “Pagdayaw kay Señor Sto. Nino, Padayaw sang mga Ilonggo!”

Eight national high schools (NHS) in Iloilo City competed in the tribes competition, namely: Tribu Ilonganon (Jalandoni Memorial NHS), Tribu Mandu-riyaw (Mandurriao NHS), Tribu Paghidaet (La Paz NHS), Tribu Pan-ay (Fort San Pedro NHS), Tribu Salognon (Jaro NHS), Tribu Sigabong (Ramon Avanceña NHS), Tribu Silak (Iloilo City NHS), and Tribu Taga-Baryo (Bo. Obrero NHS). (PR)