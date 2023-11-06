Dismembered body found in Iloilo City

THE Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the discovery of a dismembered human body in La Paz and Jaro towns.

The ICPO has instructed station commanders to identify the bodies found in the districts and ascertain the individuals responsible for these gruesome killings.

On Monday morning, November 6, 2023, two body parts were discovered. The first body part was found at 6 a.m. in Zone 2, Barangay Ticud, La Paz, and the second, a dismembered limb without a head, wearing only underwear, was found at 8 a.m. in Barangay Buhang, Jaro.

A cardboard note bearing a signature and the greeting "Merry Christmas 2023," along with the messages "Ibalik ang kamay na bakal. Babala sa mga pusher," and "PDU 30," was found inside a sack.