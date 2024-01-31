DITO energizes Dinagyang Festival 2024 with all-out enjoyment

ILOILO experienced all-out fun and connectivity at the Dinagyang Festival 2024 with DITO Telecommunity’s Todo na DITO sa Dinagyang activities held from January 26-28, 2024.

Dedicated to fortifying connectivity and nurturing dynamic telecommunities nationwide, DITO elevated the festive atmosphere at Iloilo’s grandest religious and cultural event with lively concert performances, vibrant experiential booths, exciting games, contests, and delightful gastronomic activities.

Dinagyang, acknowledged as the country’s most awarded festival, secured the Best Tourism Event accolade for three consecutive years (2006-2008) from the Association of Tourism Officers in the Philippines.

DITO proudly sponsored key events that enhanced the festival experiences of both Ilonggos and tourists, including the Miss Iloilo Coronation Night, Ilomination Street Dance Competition, Todo na DITO sa

Dinagyang Concert, Dinagyang Tribes Competition and Awarding Ceremony.

Festival enthusiasts also reveled in an abundance of fun at DITO’s interactive booths, where a variety of games and activities added to the excitement. The booths also showcased DITO’s value for money products, encompassing mobile prepaid and postpaid services, as well as DITO Home 5G WIFI prepaid and postpaid options.

Special promotions and freebies complemented the showcase. The connectivity facilitated by DITO’s 5G technology allowed both Ilonggos and guests to fully immerse themselves in the TODO na DITO sa Dinagyang experience.

One of the event highlights was the Dinagyang Official Party, powered by DITO. The crowd was treated to an electrifying musical experience featuring stellar performances by the renowned band Kamikazee, setting the stage ablaze with their energetic repertoire. Local bands and DJs also added a vibrant touch to the festivities.

A standout event during this year’s Dinagyang was the DITO Todo Gaming, Sayawan and Kantahan. DITO subscribers enthusiastically participated in the dancing and singing competitions, showcasing their talents either individually or as part of a group.

With a remarkable number of contestants delivering spirited performances, the competition not only added excitement to the event but also highlighted the talents within the DITO community.

The ultimate champions for the competitions earned prestigious titles along with a total prize of P50,000.

“We are thrilled to be part of this year’s Dinagyang Festival. DITO is honored to enhance the overall enjoyment and connectivity. Facilitating such connections is at the core of DITO’s mission, as we strive to unite Filipinos through meaningful cultural celebrations like this one,” said Evelyn Jimenez, chief commercial officer at DITO. (PR)