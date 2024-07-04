DPWH completes Ajuy road project

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) recently completed a farm-to-market road (FMR) project in Barangay Silagon, Ajuy, Iloilo.

The project, which involved paving an 845-meter road with concrete and adding stone masonry for slope protection, has significantly improved transportation in the area.

The new road makes it easier for residents to travel to and from the town center, as well as transport agricultural goods to other barangays and municipalities.

This is particularly important for Silagon, which is located outside of the town proper and previously had an unpaved road that posed risks to drivers.

DPWH Western Visayas Director Sanny Boy Oropel stressed the benefits of the project, saying it not only enhances accessibility and connectivity but also offers a safer and more comfortable travel experience for locals and tourists visiting northern Iloilo.

The project, which cost P12 million, was implemented by the DPWH Iloilo 3rd District Engineering Office. (Stephanie Joy Famoso, NWSSU intern)