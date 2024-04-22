Drainage up for flood-free relocation site

THE Iloilo City Government together with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) led the ceremonial inauguration and turnover of drainage system in Barangay San Isidro, Jaro, on April 18, 2024.

The event was graced by DILG Western Visayas (DILG 6) Director Juan Jovian Ingeniero, DILG City Director Oscar Lim, special assistant to the mayor Maria Mathilde Treñas, SK Federation President Jelma Implica, City Hall department heads and heads of office, barangay officials, and staff.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Iloilo City Government for leading the implementation of this project and ensuring to bring quality service to constituents. This 563-meter stormwater drainage would benefit over 8,800 residents living in the Uswag subdivision. With this project, flooding in this area will be reduced and potential hazards will be minimized,” Ingeniero said.

“This project is for the general welfare of the community, and we are hopeful that the Iloilo City Government and the local leaders will maintain this initiative,” he added.

Mayor Jerry Treñas was elated of the benefits of DILG-Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) P7-million Incentive Fund for the construction completed in December 2023.

"We are profoundly thankful to DILG for this project as an incentive after we have been awarded the SGLG. I am grateful to the men and women of lloilo City Government especially to our performing personnel, for all their hard work and unwavering dedication that really played a huge part in all the successes and achievements of the city,” Treñas said.

“We have been recognized and given incentives because of our good performance and integrity in our governance. We equally appreciate our partners from the private sector for their constant support in all the endeavors of the city,” he added.

Republic Act 11292 or SGLG Act of 2019 provides cash rewards to LGUs that passed the assessment to finance high-impact projects in their localities. (PR)