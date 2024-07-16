Drilon credits past, present admins for Jalaur Dam completion

FORMER Iloilo Senator Franklin Drilon acknowledged both the administration of the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III and the current administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for the successful completion of the Jalaur River Multi-Purpose Project Stage II (JRMP II) in Calinog, Iloilo.

"I want to express my appreciation to the present administration for the support it has given to this project which will be a game-changer in so far our poverty situation in Iloilo," Drilon said.

Drilon participated in a video meeting chat on Zoom on Monday, July 15, 2024, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the contributions of both administrations to the multi-billion peso project.

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Western Visayas, the project's implementing agency, has invited Marcos Jr. to lead the inauguration of the project's three dams -- the afterbay dam, the high dam, and the river catch dam, scheduled on July 16.

Drilon pointed out the Aquino administration's efforts in securing funding for JRMP II's second phase, decades after its initial conceptualization in the 1960s.

He added that Marcos Jr. continued the project initiated by his father, former Marcos Sr., by approving the release of additional funds in July 2023 to ensure its completion.

Marcos Jr., who also heads the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) board, has provided additional funds to JRMP II through a loan restructuring worth P8.48 billion, exceeding the original budget of P11.2 billion.

"This project spans for several decades, at least two presidents. President Bongbong (President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) today has approved the initial budget of P8 billion for the compleation of this project," Drilon said.

The President's father completed phase one in 1983, and a P200 million loan from the World Bank funded the irrigation, Drilon said.

Drilon's Phase II project began in 2011.

JRMP II includes the construction of key infrastructure, such as a 38.5-meter afterbay dam, a 109-meter high dam, a 10-meter river catch dam, and 214-kilometer irrigation canals that span 17 municipalities, making Panay Island's second largest river system.

The project aims to expand NIA-Western Visayas' irrigation service area covering rain-fed agricultural lands once operational.

The NIA-Western Visayas project is expected to be fully operational by 2025, significantly contributing to the country's food security.

JRMP II is anticipated to provide year-round irrigation to roughly 31,840 hectares of farmland in Iloilo, benefiting around 25,000 farmers, and a 71 percent increase in rice production bringing 197,000 to 338,000 metric tons per year. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)