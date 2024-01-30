Drug bust, 1st gun ban violation mark a busy week for police

POLICE had a busy week during the Dinagyang Festival 2024 with a big drug bust in Estancia, Iloilo, and the first gun ban violation in Iloilo City.

In Barangay Poblacion Zone 2, Estancia, Iloilo, on January 28, 2024, the Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) made three arrests in coordination with the Iloilo Provincial Police Office (IPPO) 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC) around 7:30 a.m.

An anti-illegal drug bust resulted in the arrest of the suspects who went by the aliases Rey, a high-value individual (HVI); and Christian and Lea, two street-level individuals (SLIs).

Police also seized from the suspects 12 sachets of shabu weighing 50 grams and worth P340,000, as well as buy-bust money.

The suspects were detained at the Estancia police detention facility as they await appropriate judicial actions.

Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas highlighted the importance of the operation, saying: "This is another accomplishment for all of us."

Let's monitor our kids and family. Ang hayaang mukapasok ang droga sa ating tahanan po naman. Ang salot na droga na may mga katahimikan ng ating pamayanan ay magtulungan po tayo, he said.

On January 27, around 4:35 p.m., the Iloilo City Police Station 5 (1CPS5) apprehended a 48-year-old man for a gun ban violation during the Dinagyang Festival 2024.

The suspect, known as alias Bibong from Barangay Balucuan Sigma, Capiz, was arrested at Gaisano Timesquare, Barangay Bolilao, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

Bibong was found with a.45 firearm and ammunition during a routine barangay frisking, prompting police intervention. He also carried a pistol with two magazines containing 14 live rounds.

Bibong was placed under the custody of ICPS5, with charges being prepared against him.

The arrest was made for violation of the gun ban, which was implemented across Iloilo City during the Dinagyang Festival.

Villaflor praised the police and force multipliers for their commitment to public safety during the Dinagyang 2024, highlighting their efforts in apprehending gun ban violators and ensuring a safer celebration. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)