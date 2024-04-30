Drug bust nets P1.8-M shabu in Barotac Nuevo

POLICE in Iloilo seized P1.8 million worth of shabu in a drug bust conducted in Barangay Lico-an, Barotac Nuevo town on April 29, 2024.

The operation targeted alias Riz, 38, a resident of Barangay Lico-an who has been identified as a high-value individual (HVI).

Operatives of the Barotac Nuevo Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU)-Western Visayas collaborated for the operation.

Seized from Riz were 265 grams of shabu, drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money.

The operation was conducted following the directive of Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), for police to intensify efforts against all forms of illegal activities, particularly the illegal drug trade.

"This is another major breakthrough in our intensified campaign against illegal drugs. Your dedication to duty is truly commendable. Congratulations for a job well done!" Razalan said.

The suspect is facing charges of violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)