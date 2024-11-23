Drug den dismantled, 4 arrested in Iloilo City buy-bust

AUTHORITIES dismantled a drug den and arrested four individuals during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Gustilo, La Paz District, Iloilo City early Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The operation, led by agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office in Western Visayas and the Coast Guard District Western Visayas (CGDW), resulted in the seizure of suspected shabu valued at P136,000.

The suspects were identified as alias Ariel, also known as Ayi, 47; Ritchie, 43; Joemar, 40; and Jeffrey, 42.

Evidence recovered include 20 grams sachets of suspected shabu, improvised glass scoops, P1,500 in buy-bust money, aluminum foils, coin purses, disposable lighters, and glass tooters.

The operation was executed by the PDEA's Guimaras Provincial Office, in collaboration with PDEA Iloilo, the Regional Special Enforcement Team Alpha (RSET Alpha), the Seaport Interdiction Unit-Panay/Guimaras, the Intelligence and Investigation Section, and the CGDW.

Ariel, the alleged owner of the drug den, and his accomplices will face charges for violating Sections 5, 6, 11, and 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)